Apple iOS 14 update to bring flexible screen widgets, new wallpaper customisations

tech

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:09 IST

Apple has been making its iOS more flexible with a new iteration each year. With iOS 14, you can expect the software to get more flexible and could allow users to have home screen widgets and wallpaper customisations.

According to 9to5Mac via Twitter user DongleBookPro, Apple for the first time will allow you to move widgets like you can do for app icons on the homescreen of an iPhone or iPad. Apple has codenamed the feature “Avacado.”

Apart from the home screen widgets, Apple users can soon customise wallpapers with iOS 14. According to leaked screenshots, Apple will introduce a new Collections menu that will enable users to set their own photos as wallpapers. The company also plans to group similar themed wallpapers for users.

The screenshots also show that Apple will have new “Home Screen Appearance” options. The new settings will allow users to choose different iterations of a wallpaper. Users will have options such as dim, blurred, normal and even dark version of a wallpaper.

More customisation options aren’t the only thing you can expect from the iOS 14 update. According to a recent report, Apple will integrate iCloud Keychain password protection feature into iOS 14. The feature will bring a native solution to iOS users who have so far depended on third-party apps such as 1Password and LastPass.

Apple’s iCloud Keychain saves your password and autofills when you log in. The feature helps save time by doing away with the need to manually type the complex passwords for different accounts. Right now, it doesn’t support two-factor authentication like others. This, however, will change with the iOS 14 update, according to the report.