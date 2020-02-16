Apple iPad 2020 set for big performance boost with A14 chip, 5G support

tech

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce 5G-capable iPad equipped with 5nm-based A14 chips - likely A14X in the second half of 2020.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem will support both mmWave and sub-6GHz technology, DigiTimes reported on Wednesday. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing.

Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

As per the report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map. Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone “SE 2” in the first half of 2020 too.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11 version. Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.