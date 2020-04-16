Apple iPad Magic Keyboard goes on pre-order in the US, new kits for Mac Pro announced

tech

Amidst all the news and comparisons between the brand-new iPhone SE and its competitors, you might have skipped two more announcements by Apple. The iPhone maker announced the release of its Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Pro and new Mac Pro wheels and feet kit.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now up for pre-orders in the US with the shipping starting from next week. What’s interesting here is that the accessory’s release is ahead of schedule. When the Magic Keyboard was introduced a couple of weeks ago, it was supposed to arrive in May. You can get it for $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and for $349 for the larger, 12.9-inch model.

In India, these cost Rs 27,900 and Rs 31,900 for the 11-inch and 12-inch variants. However, the release date for India is not out yet.

Apple Mac Pro Wheel Kit. ( Apple )

As a refresher, the Magic Keyboard was announced alongside the new 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro tablets last month. You can magnetically attach the tablet to this keyboard for a “floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees.” There’s a built-in trackpad as well and a backlit keyboard. On the hinge, you could also find a USB connector.

Moving on to the second announcement, Apple quietly introduced two kits for the Mac Pro. The Apple Mac Pro Feet Kit includes four stainless steel feet at $299 (roughly Rs 23,000), while the Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit includes four wheels and costs $699 (roughly Rs 53,600). In case you are wondering, $699 is the cost of iPhone 11. There’s no word on the India announcement of the product.

Apple has not launched the Mac Pro in India though. Being the most powerful Mac in the entire line up, the machine starts at $5,999 (roughly Rs 4,60,000) in the US.