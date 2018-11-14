Apple iPad Pro 2018 to go on sale in India on November 16: Price, offers, specifications

Apple is bringing its newly launched iPad Pro in India on November 16. The company has started taking pre-orders for the iPad Pro 2018 which comes in two sizes.

Apple iPad Pro can be pre-ordered online from the company’s authorised reseller Unicorn. There are some offers like 5% cashback on Citibank and Axis Bank for credit cards. Bajaj Finserv is also offering no cost EMI option with effective monthly cost starting at Rs 3,183.

Apple iPad Pro 2018 price

Apple iPad Pro is offered in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes and with Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi plus cellular connectivity. iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi only is priced at Rs 71,900 (64GB), Rs 85,900 (256GB), Rs 103,900 (512GB) and Rs 139,900 (1TB). The Wi-Fi + cellular model will be available at Rs 85,900 (64GB), Rs 99,900 (256GB), Rs 117,900 (512GB) and Rs 153,900 (1TB).

The 12.9-inch model is also offered in the same storage and connectivity variants. It is priced at Rs 89,900 (64GB), Rs 103,900 (256GB), Rs 121,900 (512GB) and Rs 157,900 (1TB). As for the Wi-Fi + cellular variant, the iPad Pro is priced at Rs 103,900 (64GB), Rs 117,900 (256GB), Rs 135,900 (512GB) and Rs 171,900 (1TB).

Apple Pencil price

The new iPad Pro comes with accessories like the Apple Pencil which will be available at Rs 10,900. There’s also a new ‘Smart Keyboard Folio’ in space gray priced at Rs 15,900 (11-inch) and Rs 17,900 (12.9-inch). Apple also has a ‘Smart Folio’ for the iPad Pro starting at Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch model and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch model.

Apple iPad Pro specifications, features

Apple’s iPad Pro received a major face lift this year. Following the iPhone X design language, the new iPad Pro has an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display. With no Touch ID, the iPad Pro now relies on Face ID for security. Under the hood, the iPad Pro runs on the new A12X Bionic chipset.

The iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes. iPad Pro features a USB Type-C port along with reverse charging capability. In the camera department, iPad Pro has a 12-megapixel rear sensor, and a 7-megapixel TrueDepth sensor up front.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:19 IST