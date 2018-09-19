Apple iPad Pro 2018 to launch soon: Specifications, features

Looks like Apple will be launching a new iPad Pro after all. The new iOS 12.1 beta comes with hidden details mentioning the 2018 iPad Pro.

Discovered by 9to5mac, there are two hints inside iOS 12.1 beta which mention the iPad Pro. The first hint is located in the Setup app which appears when setting up a new device. Here, the hint reads, “iPad2018Fall” which clearly states that a new iPad is coming this fall.

Another clue in iOS 12.2 beta is the support for Memoji on iCloud. This feature will extend to devices other than iPhones. Apple’s Memoji is available only on iPhones and works with the TrueDepth camera. This camera is also used for Face ID on these iPhones. The new 2018 iPad Pro had been rumoured to feature Face ID recognition.

Apple will launch iPad Pro in two sizes of 11-inches and 12.9-inches, according to a Bloomberg report. The new iPad Pro will receive a design overhaul with Apple reportedly removing the home button for an iPhone X-like look. In addition to Face ID, the 2018 iPad Pro will also come with iPhone X-like gestures. Apple is also rumoured to ditch its Lightning port for USB-C ports on the new iPad Pro.

In addition to the new iPad Pro, Apple could also launch an updated MacBook Air and a new Mac Mini Pro. Apple is also expected to refresh its AirPods but it isn’t clear if the new wireless earphones will arrive with the other products. According to the company’s schedule, Apple’s next product launch should take place in the second half of October.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 15:03 IST