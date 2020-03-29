e-paper
Home / Tech / Apple iPad Pro 2020 teardown takes a closer at its LiDAR sensor

Apple iPad Pro 2020 teardown takes a closer at its LiDAR sensor

Apple, earlier this month, launched the new iPad Pro with the new MagicKeyboard. It comes at a starting price of Rs 71,900 in India.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The top model of the iPad Pro 2020 costs Rs 103,900.
The top model of the iPad Pro 2020 costs Rs 103,900.(HT Web)
         

Apple, earlier this month, unveiled the new MacBook Air along with the iPad Pro 2020. The newly launched iPad Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 71,900 and it will go on sale in India in May 2020. Now, iFixit has released a teardown of the newly released iPad Pro that gives us a closer look at the device’s LiDAR sensor.

The Apple iPad Pro 2020 comes with a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. The most interesting component of the camera module, however, is the LiDAR sensor that throws infrared radiations in the areas in front of the user, which is then used for creating a 3D map of the room. This is particularly useful in the AR-based apps.

Another interesting fact about the iPad Pro’s LiDAR sensor is that it doesn’t shoot as many infrared projections as used by the TrueDepth camera in iPhones and iPad Pro, which is why it is less accurate than the FaceID. However, iFixit in its video teardown notes that LiDAR doesn’t need to project the same number of infrared beams as the TrueDepth camera as it is used for mapping a large area.

Apart from this, the teardown reveals that the front camera in the iPad Pro 2020 is ‘identical’ to its 2018 sibling. It also praised the device’s USB Type-C port for its repairability while revealing that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with the same battery as that of its 2018 counterpart.

