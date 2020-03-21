e-paper
Apple iPad Pro With Mini-LED display may launch in Q4 2020: Report

Apple is reportedly working on six mini-LED products for iPad, iMac and MacBook.

tech Updated: Mar 21, 2020 16:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple recently launched new iPad Pro models.
Apple recently launched new iPad Pro models.(Apple)
         

Despite launching new iPad Pro models this week, Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year.

A new supply chain report says that Apple will utilize mini LED in an iPad Pro and the source further claims that this is only the start of Apple adopting this display technology, as the company aims to increasingly deploy it over the next five years, Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes reported recently.

According to industry sources, Mini LED is expected to get a significant boost in applications as Apple is proceeding with R&D of devices adopting mini LED backlighting.

ALSO READ: New Apple iPad Pro 11-inch vs the old

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also mentioned that the company was developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021 -- 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has launched two new products this week, including the all-new MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro.

