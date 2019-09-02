Apple iPhone 11: 5 biggest upgrades coming with the new phones

tech

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:12 IST

The countdown for Apple’s next big event has officially begun. On September 10, Apple will unveil the latest hardware portfolio at its iconic Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. Apple will launch at least three new smartphones, dubbed as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Just like every year, leaks and rumours are in full form giving us a good idea about what to expect from Apple’s new smartphones.

Based on the leaked renders and live images, Apple’s iPhone 11 series is not going to look very different from the current lot of iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS models. This, however, doesn’t mean there will not be big and important changes. For instance, the rear camera module will look very different from the current setup – a square camera module to fit in more camera sensors. Let’s take a look at the top five biggest upgrades Apple iPhone 11 smartphones are going to offer.

Camera

Apple is set to overhaul camera on iPhones with more hardware-software driven features. There will be an additional sensor on all iPhones. The top-end models iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to come with triple rear cameras with the third camera sensor offering a wide-angle support. The iPhone XR successor will also offer a dual camera with optical zoom support. According to reports, Apple’s iPhone 11 will focus on videos to bring a more stable and quality experience. It’s time Apple caught up with the competition in the camera department.

Face ID

Apple is expected to launch an improved Face ID with iPhone 11. The improvement means it will work better and faster in lowlight settings. According to reports, it will also be capable of capturing a wider field of view. The upgrade is likely to bring iPhone 11 on par with Google’s Pixel 4 which is claimed to work in any orientation, even works when the phone is upside down.

This is the new iPhones, if case makers are right about Apple logo placement.



If you think that this looks wrong, trust me, this is just a matter of habit. pic.twitter.com/5ekqZWfsox — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) August 29, 2019

Faster A13 chip

With Qualcomm launching Snapdragon 855+ and Huawei’s upcoming 990 SoC, Apple is also going to up its performance game with A13 Bionic chip. The latest processor will bring more optimisations for gaming, on-device machine-learning capabilities, better power efficiency. Apple 13 processor is said to be based on the 7nm process. The processor will use (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography to keep the chip compact but have more density.

Reverse wireless charging

Apple is going to borrow Huawei and Samsung’s reverse wireless charging feature for its iPhone 11 series. The feature will allow users to charge accessories such as AirPods with the charging case wirelessly. While Apple is unlikely to fully embrace USB Type-C support, the company may include a faster charger in the box.

Shatter-resistant screen

Apple always offers the best of water and dust resistance certification on its iPhones. The iPhone 11 series is not going to be different. According to reports, Apple’s iPhone 11 series will offer a “new shatter-resistance technology” and improved water resistance. The technology appears to be similar to Motorola’s shatterproof technology.

Possibly: Apple Pencil support

Fans have long demanded Apple to bring Apple Pencil support for iPhones. Rival Samsung has already built a portfolio out of the stylus-clad Galaxy Note series. According to reports, at least one of the new iPhone models may offer support for Apple Pencil.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 11:12 IST