Apple iPhone 11 series is coming soon: Triple-rear cameras, A13 Bionic chip, and more

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:35 IST

We are just a couple of months away from Apple’s next big product launch, dubbed as iPhone 11. The latest smartphones come at a time when Apple is making efforts to transition from a hardware focus to services. Nonetheless, Apple’s iPhones have remained the company’s flagship products for almost a decade now. Apple iPhone 2019 models are said to be a big upgrade over the predecessor with additional improvements in the performance and camera departments.

Triple rear cameras

Apple will finally join the triple-rear camera race with its iPhone 11 aka iPhone 2019 phones. While the dual and triple cameras are quite common in the Android world, Apple is looking to better the camera features with an additional 3D sensor. There are also reports of Apple adding a wide-angle lens in the camera module.

Ahead of the official release, leaked images of iPhone 2019 revealed a weird square camera module. Interestingly enough, Google Pixel 4 is also going to feature the square module. According to reports, the selfie camera on iPhone 11 will also get an upgrade and come with new 120fps slow-motion video recording.

A13 chips

Apple is expected to launch the A13 Bionic chip with its latest iPhones later this year. The latest Apple processor will be based on 7nm process. The chip is said to use EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography to bring higher density without increasing the size of the chip. It is also said to be at least 10% more power-efficient. Apple’s current iPhones run on A12 Bionic chip which uses Neural Engine and real-time machine learning. The chip is up to 15% faster than A11 Bionic chip and up to 50% more power-efficient.

Others

Apple iPhone 2019 models will reportedly feature a new “Taptic Engine.” The technology is said to replace 3D Touch. It is worth noting that Apple removed 3D Touch on its affordable iPhone XR smartphone in favour of a Haptic Touch feature.

Apple has long been rumoured to be getting rid of its slow Lightning port and embrace USB Type-C port. While the company has already moved to the new standard with its latest iPads, Apple is unlikely to make the change in iPhone 11. The lightning tech, however, is also due for an upgrade this year.

Apple will introduce at least three iPhones this year with two models featuring AMOLED panels and one LCD display – just like iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. According to reports, the latest iPhone models will have the same iPhone screen size and resolution.

