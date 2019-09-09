Apple iPhone 11: Five reasons why you should wait for iPhone 2020 smartphones

tech

Sep 09, 2019

Apple will introduce three new iPhones at its Special Event on September 10. The latest iPhone 11 lineup is set to come with some important updates including a faster processor, better cameras, and new software features.

Even though there will be some big changes, such as triple-rear cameras, iPhone 11 series is most likely to retain a lot of features from the predecessors, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The upcoming features may sound like a big upgrade for users with older generation iPhone users, but for iPhone X and above users, iPhone 2019 may not have a lot to offer.

If you’re looking to buy the new iPhone 11 smartphones, here are five key things you should consider:

Better displays and design

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are likely to come with the same screen size as the current iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smartphones. The 2020 iPhones, however, are reportedly going to offer a more compact form factor. According to reports, all three iPhones launching next year will come with OLED screens. Currently, Apple offers one LCD model (iPhone XR) and two OLED models (iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max). The screen refresh rate will also be improved to switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate. Apple is said to be working with LG and Samsung to deliver quick and ultra-smooth displays next year.

5G compatibility

Don’t want your iPhone to get obsolete in less than two years? 5G has begun rolling out in the US and Europe. Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei have already introduced 5G compatible smartphones this year. Apple is going to miss the 5G mobile race this year following its dispute (now resolved) with Qualcomm. Apple had to work with Intel for the 5G mobile chip but evidently has failed to build one before the iPhone 11 launch. While Apple is going to source Qualcomm chips for some more years, it’s now looking to build own 5G chips. High speed 5G is going to be a big miss on Apple’s iPhone 11.

3D Camera

We already know that Apple is going to bring major camera upgrades this year. The OLED iPhone 11 models will have triple-rear cameras including a wide-angle sensor. The iPhone XR2 aka iPhone 11 will also come with dual-rear cameras. Even though it seems a big upgrade over the predecessor, Apple is stepping up the camera game with its 2020 models. According to reports, at least two Apple iPhone 2020 models will come with a dedicated 3D depth sensor. The company is said to be working with Sony which has already increased the production of next-generation 3D sensors

Return of Touch ID

One of the biggest features expected on the Apple iPhone 2020 is the Touch ID. Next year’s Apple iPhone models will come will full-screen Touch ID allowing users to unlock the phone by tapping on any part of the screen. This will be a big improvement over the current in-display fingerprint sensors found on modern iPhones.

Others

Apple iPhone 2020 is expected to run on a more powerful A13 chipset. According to reports, chipset partner TSMC is working on 5nm processor, much more compact than the current A13 7m processors. The smartphone is likely to run on a more efficient, A14 processor.

