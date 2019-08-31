Apple iPhone 11: Full specifications, price details unofficially revealed ahead of launch

tech

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:56 IST

Apple on Friday formally announced September 10 event at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. The company is set to introduce its latest smartphone series, dubbed as iPhone 11. Apple is expected to continue the tradition of launching three models this year with new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro.

Ahead of the official launch, Chinese website MyDrivers has revealed pricing and key specifications of Apple’s iPhone 11 smartphones. The website in different posts has also published live images of iPhone 11 series phones.

According to the website, Apple iPhone 11 will come with a 6.1-inch LCD display without 3D Touch support. The smartphone will run on A13 processor and come with a 12-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Apple iPhone XR successor will offer dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. Other key specifications of Apple iPhone 11 include up to 512GB storage, 3,110mAh battery, and reverse wireless charging support. Apple iPhone 11 will reportedly cost $749 (Rs 53,700 approximately).

This is the new iPhones, if case makers are right about Apple logo placement.



If you think that this looks wrong, trust me, this is just a matter of habit. pic.twitter.com/5ekqZWfsox — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) August 29, 2019

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which will succeed iPhone XS, will offer a 5.8-inch OLED with A13 processor. The smartphone will have a 12-megapixel selfie camera and three 12-megapixel sensors on the back. iPhone 11 Pro will come with up to 512GB storage. It will have a 3,190mAh battery. The smartphone will cost $999 (Rs 71,000 approximately).

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a bigger 6.5-inch OLED with the same set of processor, storage and camera combination. The battery size will be increased to 3,500mAh. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price is likely to start at $1,099 (Rs 78,800 approximately).

According to the website, Apple’s latest iPhones will be compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. The two top-end OLED panels may also bring Apple Pencil support.

The latest report is in line with the previous rumours of Apple upgrading the camera on its premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro models. According to older reports, Apple iPhone 11’s top-end models will have at least three camera sensors packed in a unique square camera module. The third camera sensor will be a wide-angle sensor.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 12:55 IST