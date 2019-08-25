Apple iPhone 11: Hands-on video gives a closer look at new flagship phone

tech

Apple is readying a new series of smartphones including a Pro model. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is expected to launch at least three new iPhone models at an event next month, most likely September 10. Ahead of the official launch, leaks and rumours are in full swing revealing key features and specifications of iPhone 2019 models. Now, a hands-on video of Apple iPhone 11 has emerged online.

The latest video corroborates earlier reports of Apple iPhone 11’s square camera module – similar to Google’s Pixel 4. The design seems pretty much unchanged with glass-metal-glass framework. The side edges have the usual slider button along with power buttons. The video also features a Kevlar-like case for the new iPhone.

Apple is set to rebrand its new smartphones by adding Pro moniker. According to reports, the successors to Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be launched as iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to reports, Apple iPhone 11 series will focus on improving camera capabilities. This will lead to addition of a third sensor with ultra wide-angle capabilities. The camera will be capable of capturing three images simultaneously to deliver a combined photo. Apple iPhone 11’s camera performance in lowlight settings will improve as well. The top-end models, Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will come with better video recording capabilities aimed at video professionals.

One of the biggest features expected on Apple iPhone 11 is the support for reverse wireless charging system. The feature will allow users to power up AirPods through the smartphones. This will be quite similar to Samsung’s reverse wireless charging feature.

Apple iPhone 11 is set to come with an improved Face ID sensor which will allow users to unlock the smartphone easily. Other key features include A13 Bionic processor, updated OLED screens with 3D Touch support (on two premium models) and better water and dust resistance. The iPhone XR successor will be updated with dual-rear cameras with optical zoom support.

