Apple iPhone 11: How new models are going to be different from iPhone XR, XS

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:04 IST

All eyes are set on the Apple Special Event where new iPhones will be unveiled. Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones along with other product announcements.

Apple’s 2019 iPhones could feature iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. While Apple hasn’t revealed anything on its new iPhones, multiple leaks and reports have already revealed quite a lot. Accumulating what we know so far, the new iPhones will not have major changes and instead offer incremental upgrades.

The highlight of iPhone 11 series is expected to be in the camera department. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to feature a triple-camera setup with software upgrades as well. In terms of design, the iPhone 11 series will most likely be disappointing according to its renders. Reports have also suggested we won’t see any distinct design change on the iPhone 11 series.

This is the new iPhones, if case makers are right about Apple logo placement.



If you think that this looks wrong, trust me, this is just a matter of habit. pic.twitter.com/5ekqZWfsox — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) August 29, 2019

The only noticeable change would be the camera bump on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The triple rear sensors will be placed in a square camera bump which has already received flak online. The camera bump is also said to be a thick one. Other than that, the iPhone 11 series is expected to continue with the notch display.

Apple could introduce new colours with the iPhone 11 series. Last year, Apple launched six colour options for the iPhone XR. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max also got refreshed colours. This time, rumours suggest iPhone 11 will come in four colours of space grey, gold, silver and blue. iPhone 11 which is the iPhone XR successor, could flaunt new colours of lavender and green.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 19:38 IST