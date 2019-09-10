Apple iPhone 11 India availability, offer details leaked before launch

tech

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:11 IST

Apple will shortly introduce its latest smartphones, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Ahead of the official launch, Apple iPhone 11 India availability details have leaked online.

Apple iPhone 11 will be up for pre-order starting September 20, reports TechRadar. According to the report, Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders will be bundled with Rs 10,000 cashback. The smartphones will also be available via Paytm Mall.

Apple’s reported cashback scheme is likely to help the company gain more customers in India. The company has been looking to revive its sales in the country with incentives such as cashbacks and discounts during online sales on e-commerce platforms. Apple has already revealed that it has returned to double digit growth in India. Analysts believe big discounts iPhone XR played a big role in Apple’s comeback.

Apple will introduce three new iPhones tonight. The Apple iPhone 11 series will come with the latest processor, iOS 13 operating system and camera improvements. For more, follow our Apple Event 2019 Live Updates

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 22:03 IST