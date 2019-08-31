Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-order, sale dates leaked

tech

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:47 IST

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 is tipped to be available for pre-order on September 13 and in-store availability is set to start on September 20.

The information regarding the iPhone 11 release date was received from an inside source who works at a major carrier, MacRumors reported on Friday.

The Cupertino-based company has already sent out invitations for its annual iPhone event on September 10. The event will take place at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year -- The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR.

The new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera setup at the back and all three sensors will be placed at the back. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

The iPhone-maker is also expected to bring bigger batteries bundled along with its upcoming 2019 iPhone offerings. This year, Apple’s iPhone XR is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which is bigger than the 2,942mAh battery that the company added in iPhone XR launched in 2018.

