Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max India price announced, sale starts on September 27

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:18 IST

Apple at its Special Event introduced three new smartphones – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The latest smartphones come with the latest processor, better water resistant, bigger battery, and new camera capabilities.

Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays respectively. The smartphones run on A13 Bionic chipset and iOS 13 operating system. Apple iPhone 11 comes with dual rear cameras whereas iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with triple rear cameras. Apple has also added a dedicated Night Mode and new modes for professional-level video shooting.

Apple iPhone 11 India Price

iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) starting at Rs 64,900. The predecessor iPhone XR had launched at a starting price of Rs 76,900.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively. Apple had launched iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at the same price points last year.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in India from September 27.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 00:35 IST