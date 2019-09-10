Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices leaked hours before launch

tech

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:31 IST

Apple is set to launch iPhone 11 series later today at its Special Event in Cupertino, California. Just hours before the official launch, prices of Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have leaked online.

Apple iPhone 11, the iPhone XR successor, will start at $749 (Rs 53,000 approximately) for the 64GB model. The 128GB and 256GB model will cost $799 (Rs 57,496 approximately) and $899 (Rs 64,600 approximately) respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 128GB, which will also be the base model, will cost around $999 (Rs 72,000 approximately), Slashleaks reports. The 256GB and 512GB models will cost $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approx.) and $1,199 (Rs 86,200 approx.) respectively. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 128GB will cost $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approx.) whereas 256GB and 512GB models will cost $1,199 (Rs 86,200 approx.) and $1,299 (Rs 93,435) respectively.

The leaked pricing is in line with the recent reports that Apple is unlikely to change the launch price of its new iPhones. Last year, Apple had launched iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS had launched at similar price points. In India, Apple partnered with e-commerce platforms and operators to bundle several schemes to bring down the cost.

The Apple iPhone 11 series is set to come with a range of improvements over the predecessors. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are likely to come with triple-rear cameras whereas iPhone 11 will come with dual-rear cameras. The iPhone XR successor is likely to continue with LCD display whereas the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer OLED screens.

Other expected features of Apple iPhone 11 series include the latest iOS 13 operating system, A13 Bionic processor, square camera module on the back, and faster Face ID. The premium models are also expected to come with reverse wireless charging feature.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 13:31 IST