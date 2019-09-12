Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro: Top 5 best and worst of new smartphones

tech

Every year Apple introduces new iPhones, presumably better than the previous generation, at least the brand would like us to think so. Apple’s latest iPhone 11 series is here to succeed the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro come with the routine incremental upgrades along with some necessary improvements. But not everything about the iPhone is great. Let’s take a look at the top five best and worst of the iPhone 11 series.

Best

Pro cameras

In an era of 64-megapixel sensors, quad-cameras, and triple-rear cameras, it was high time Apple caught up with the competition and even mid-range phones in the camera department. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer a triple-rear camera setup for the first time on an iPhone. The phones come with an ultra-wide sensor, wide-angle camera, and a telephoto lens. Some of the key camera features include 4x optical zoom range, 4K video with image stabilization and 60fps, and Smart HDR which uses algorithms to bring more details to your photos.

Better battery

Apple for the first time is bundling a faster 18W charging cable with the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones. The new charging cable helps Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max reach up to 50% battery level in roughly 30 minutes. Overall, Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are said to deliver better battery life than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Note that the cheaper iPhone 11 doesn’t come bundled with the faster charger. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR

Pricing

Probably the best thing about iPhone 11 series is that they aren’t more expensive than last year’s models. iPhone 11 has a cheaper launch price than the predecessor, iPhone XR. Apple iPhone 11 will be available in three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB – with price starting at Rs 64,900. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at the starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively – same as the launch price of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. ALSO READ: Apple’s older iPhones get cheaper in India

Worst

Looks

Apple is persisting with the boat-shaped notch on its smartphones. The notch debuted with iPhone X a couple of years ago. Customers were willing to make trade-off the omnipresent notch with a higher screen-to-body ratio. The same pattern continued with iPhone XR and iPhone XS. In between, Android players have succeeded in delivering much better notch design or even embraced pop-up or slider selfie cameras to deliver a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Another unmissable feature of the iPhone 11 is the square camera module on the back panel. Identical to Huawei Mate 20’s, Apple’s module seems larger. Early users have also pointed out a big camera bump on the phone as well. Interestingly enough, Apple has forced the same square camera module on iPhone 11 which doesn’t even have triple-rear cameras.

Missing features

Apple is going to one of the biggest names missing in the 5G race. Even as Samsung and Huawei have already launched 5G phones, Apple’s 5G iPhone is expected in 2020. Apple was rumoured to be working on some interesting features such as reverse wireless charging and even Apple Pencil support for iPhone 11. Likely, these features would now come on next year’s model.

