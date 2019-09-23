Apple iPhone 11 is already ‘out-of-stock’ on Flipkart, Amazon India

tech

Sep 23, 2019

If you’re unable to pre-order Apple’s iPhone 11, you’re not alone. Apple iPhone 11 is currently ‘out-of-stock’ on both Flipkart and Amazon India at the moment. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in India on September 27.

Not just Apple iPhone 11, the premium iPhone 11 Pro is also listed as out-of-stock on Flipkart and Amazon India. Customers, however, can still pre-book the expensive iPhone 11 Pro Max on Amazon India. Some models of iPhone 11 Pro Max are also listed as ‘sold out’ on Flipkart.

Apple started pre-orders of iPhone 11 series on September 20 across e-commerce partners, offline channels like Ingram Micro, and Airtel. The company has launched iPhone 11 at a much lower price than iPhone XR’s launch price. Apple iPhone 11 is available in three variants priced at Rs 64,900, Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900. Apple also slashed price of iPhone XR which is now available for under Rs 50,000.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available in three variants as well. iPhone 11 Pro’s 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1, 13,900, and Rs 1, 31,900 respectively. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models cost Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

Apple has introduced an iPhone 11 HDFC offer where users get up to Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards. Apple iPhone 11 series phones can also be purchased on Paytm Mall.

