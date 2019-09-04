Apple iPhone 11: Latest leak reveals modest performance upgrade for iPhone XR successor

tech

iPhone XR has been one of the most successful phones for Apple in the last couple of years. The extended discounts and offers on iPhone XR helped Apple achieve double-digit growth in India. The smartphone is now due for an upgrade this year. The company is set to unveil the iPhone XR successor, dubbed as iPhone 11 aka iPhone XR 2, at its September 10 event in Cupertino, California.

Apple iPhone 11, which will be accompanied by premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, has made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing reveals a model number ‘iPhone 12,1’ running on Apple’s latest iOS 13 operating system. The model number is said to be the codename for the next-generation iPhone XR.

The Geekbench listing reveals 3,834MB RAM, higher than 3GB RAM on the current iPhone XR model. Apple iPhone 11 is also seen running an ARM-based Hexa-core processor clocked at 2.66GHz, most likely the A13 Bionic chip. In terms of benchmark scores, Apple iPhone 11 scores 5415 in terms of single-core performance, which is moderately higher than the 4796 single-core performance on the A12-powered iPhone XR.

Interestingly enough, the clock speed is much higher on the new processor than the last generation. As far as the multi-core performance goes, it hasn’t upgraded much from the last processor. The multi-score performance for iPhone 11 is 11294, slightly higher than A12’s 11192.

The latest leak comes days ahead of the official launch of iPhone 11 series launch. Apple will introduce a range of new features and upgrades on its new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Some of the widely anticipated features include reverse wireless charging, Apple Pencil support, and additional camera sensors.

