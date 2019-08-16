Apple iPhone 11 launch date leaked via iOS 13 system images

tech

Apple’s big iPhone 11 launch are still be a few weeks away but the rumours and leaks are in full form, revealing key details the new smartphones. The latest is the leaked launch date of Apple’s iPhone 11 smartphones.

Apple’s latest iOS 13 beta features new system files featuring hidden system home screen images that show the date September 10. The date corroborates previous rumours of September 10 launch for iPhone 11. Macrumours pointed out that Apple’s iOS 12 had a similar September 12 date ahead of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XS Max. Also, Apple traditionally launches its smartphones on Tuesdays or Wednesdays which in this case is also a Tuesday.

Apple is said to be working on as many as three new iPhones this year as well. Apple’s iPhone 2019 models are said to come with incremental specifications upgrade and big improvements in key areas such as camera.

According to reports so far, Apple iPhone 2019 will feature two OLED and one LCD models, just like the last year. Apple’s new high-end iPhone could launch as iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, doing away from the “S” suffix.

As far as new features go, Apple’s iPhone 11 series is set to come with three rear cameras which includes a wide-angle sensor and up to 120fps slow-motion video recording. The camera module is also set to transition into a square module – which is set to come on Google’s Pixel 4 phone as well.

Apple iPhone 2019 will run on A13 Bionic chip which is said to be more power efficient and come with smarter on-device machine learning capabilities. One of the big changes Apple could make this time around is including a new “Taptic Engine” to replace 3D Touch. Apple is unlikely to move to USB Type-C standard yet and may go ahead with lightning cable with the new iPhones. 5G is also going to be a key feature missing on the new Apple phones.

