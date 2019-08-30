Apple iPhone 11 launch date officially announced: Here’s what to expect from new smartphones

tech

Apple on Friday officially announced an event on September 10 at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple will showcase its latest iPhones, dubbed as iPhone 11. The company is expected to launch at least three new iPhones which will succeed iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Just like every year, the new iPhones will bring several improvements over the predecessor. This time around, the camera is said to be getting a big update. For starters, the latest iPhone 11 will sport a square camera module, akin to Google’s teased Pixel 4. The number of camera sensors will also be increased to accommodate an additional ultra-wide angle sensor. The new iPhones will also deliver better lowlight images and video recording capabilities. The iPhone XR successor will be upgraded with dual rear cameras to offer optical zoom support.

Apple will also improve facial recognition technology, also known as FaceID, on the new iPhones. There will be improvements in the performance department as well. Apple iPhone 11 series will debut with A14 Bionic chip which is likely to bring smart machine learning capabilities and other device optimizations.

Other key upgrades include the reverse wireless charging feature which Huawei and Samsung offer on their select handsets. At least two models will offer OLED panel while one model, most likely the iPhone XR successor, will offer LCD Retina Display.

One of the biggest rumours around the new iPhone series is the updated branding. Apple may do away with X and XS name tags and instead launch the new iPhones as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apart from iPhones, Apple is expected to unveil new Apple Watch as well. Ahead of September launch event, Apple Watch ceramic and titanium variants were leaked. The look and feel of the titanium version of Apple Watch is said to be similar to the company’s Apple Card. It’s rumored that the new variants will be part of Apple Watch Series 5.

