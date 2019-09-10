Apple iPhone 11 launch: Leaked camera details reveal massive upgrade on all three models

tech

We’re only a few hours away from the Apple iPhone 11 series launch but the leaks keep pouring in. Earlier today, the reported pricing of iPhone 11 series was leaked on Weibo. Camera details of all three iPhones were also leaked.

The Weibo listing with the iPhone 11 prices also reveals camera details. According to this leak, iPhone 11 which is the iPhone XR successor will feature a dual-camera setup with 12-megapixel sensors. The second 12-megapixel camera is expected to feature a wide-angle lens. As for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, these two will house a triple-camera setup, a first for the company.

In terms of software upgrade, Apple is rumoured to introduce a new feature which will help people accidentally cut out from photos. This feature will automatically adjust the person back into the photo where they should have been originally.

The triple camera configuration on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro will comprise a pair of 12-megapixel sensors and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. This leak corroborates what has been rumoured so far on the iPhone 11 camera. Apple is also expected to upgrade the range of zoom on the iPhone 11 cameras.

As for the front camera on iPhone 11 series, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo predicts bump in megapixel count. Apple will upgrade the front camera from 7-megapixel to 12-megapixel. Also, the 4-element lens will be increased to 5-element lens on the selfie camera. All three iPhones will house the same 12-megapixel camera.

Apple is expected to launch more products at its ‘Apple Event’ later today. The launch event is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST.

