Apple iPhone 11 launch: OnePlus 7T to Google Pixel 4, top alternatives you can consider

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:22 IST

Apple is slated to launch its new iPhone 11 series later today. This year, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones dubbed iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple as always has remained hushed on its new set of iPhones but leaks and reports have given us an idea on what to expect. The new iPhones are said to feature the same design but with a change in the rear camera design. Hardware upgrades are also said to be incremental and nothing drastic from last year’s iPhone XS series.

The 2019 iPhones will most likely carry the expensive price tag of $999, while the iPhone XR successor could start at $749. Apple’s iPhone 11 series will be available in India soon after the official launch. Based on what we know so far and is expected, we take a look at the iPhone 11 alternatives. There are phones due to launch soon like OnePlus 7T, Google Pixel 4 and Huawei Mate 30. Also, there are available alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Upcoming alternatives

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T has already been confirmed to come with 90Hz display and will be cheaper than OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone will most likely run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 3,800mAh battery and triple rear cameras. As per leaks, OnePlus 7T will feature a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with a notch on top. The triple camera setup could feature a 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors.

Google Pixel 4

Google’s new Pixel smartphone series will launch sometime in early October. The Pixel 4 series is already turning out to be quite interesting thanks to leaks and some confirmed features from Google itself. Some firsts on this year’s Pixel 4 series are dual rear cameras and facial recognition. Google has also confirmed the Pixel 4 phones will offer air gestures powered by a Soli radar chip.

Major camera upgrades are also expected in the new Pixel 4 series, especially software-based. Google is also expected to launch two variants each of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL this year.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei is currently entangled in the US-China trade war which directly has an effect on its smartphones. Huawei’s new smartphones are said to ship without the goodness of Google apps. While the phones will run on open-source Android it will not have access to Google Play Store. All eyes are on Huawei and how it plans to fix the OS issue for its upcoming Mate 30 series.

However, rumours and leaks point towards an exciting Mate 30 series. Speaking of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in particular, this phone could support 25W fast wireless charging support, and 55W fast wired charging. Huawei Mate 30 Pro is also expected to run on the latest Kirin 990 chipset which has an integrated 5G modem.

In the camera department, Huawei Mate 30 Pro could house a triple-camera setup with dual 40-megapixel sensors. Some reports even suggest a penta-camera at the rear.

Available alternatives

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 would be the closest competitor to the iPhone 11 series in terms of pricing and specifications. Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are powered by the new Exynos 9825 chipset, pack up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphones offer a triple camera setup with ultra-wide angle lens and telephoto lens.

Galaxy Note 10 series also offers wireless charging and wireless powershare. Its S Pen is also improved with air gestures support. One possible drawback with the Galaxy Note 10 phones is the removal of headphone jack. Galaxy Note 10 starts at Rs 69,999, while the Note 10+ has a starting price of Rs 79,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro’s highlight is its 6.67-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. It features a triple camera setup of 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel cameras. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. OnePlus 7 Pro is available in three storage variants and at a starting price of Rs 48,999.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 15:13 IST