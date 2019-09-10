Apple iPhone 11 launches today: Everything you need to know about new phones

tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday will take the stage at Steve Jobs Theatre at the company headquarters in Cupertino, California to unveil new hardware. Along with new iPhones, Apple is also expected to showcase new Apple TV streaming device, Apple Watch, and updates on some of the software services announced earlier this year.

Just like last year, Apple will unveil three new smartphones this year -- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The cheaper iPhone will continue to come with an LCD panel whereas the two premium models will sport OLED screens. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s special event.

How, when to watch Apple’s special event

Apple’s event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST. For the first time, Apple will be livestreaming an iPhone launch event on YouTube. Apart from YouTube, you can also watch the livestream on the company’s official website via select browsers (Google Chrome, Safari and others). The event can also be watched via Apple TV and other iOS compatible devices.

New iPhones

Apple iPhone 11 OLED models will come with the latest A13 processor and iOS 13 software. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer improved camera features with an additional ultra-wide angle sensor. The camera will be packed in a unique square module on the back. Apart from the usual incremental updates, Apple will introduce a faster Face ID and reverse wireless charging feature on the premium models. Apple may also include Apple Pencil support for at least one model. The iPhone XR successor, dubbed as iPhone 11 aka iPhone X2, will also come with processor and software upgrades along with dual rear cameras on the rear.

As far as specs go, Apple iPhone 11 LCD model will have a 6.1-inch LCD screen without 3D Touch support. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with 5.8-inch OLED and 6.5-inch OLED displays respectively.

Apple Watch

Apple introduced a new smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 4, alongside iPhone XR and iPhone XS phones last year. The company is reportedly going to introduce new smartwatches at its September 10. Dubbed as Apple Watch Series 5, the new smartwatch is expected to continue to build on health-focused features the company introduced with the older model. According to reports, Apple Watch Series 5 will come with a sleep tracking feature called ‘Time in Bed tracking’. The new smartwatch is expected to sport an OLED display and run on the latest watchOS6 out-of-the-box. Apple will also introduce two new premium versions, ceramic and titanium casings.

Apple Tag

Apple is rumoured to unveil a new tracking device called Apple Tag. The new device is said to work closely with Apple’s revamped Find My application. Apple Tag will allow users to locate items through the app on the phone or vice versa. The functionality of the new Apple accessory is said to be quite similar to the popular Tile Bluetooth tracking device.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 02:38 IST