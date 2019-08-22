e-paper
Apple iPhone 11 may support USB Type-C without losing lightning connector

Latest leak claims Apple iPhone 11 will offer faster charging, twice as fast the current charger.

tech Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple iPhone 11 to use USB-C charger: Report
Apple iPhone 11 to use USB-C charger: Report(REUTERS)
         

Apple iPhone 11 would come with a USB-C charger as well as a lightning to USB-C cable in the box.

Apple would do away with its original 5-watt charger and instead include a USB-C charger that would enable twice-as-fast iPhone charging times without ditching the lightning connector, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 line-up is also expected to feature company’s new A13 chip.

The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year -- The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

In addition, iPhone 11 would reportedly come with the same OLED displays used for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10. 

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 14:43 IST

