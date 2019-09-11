OnePlus 7 and other smart devices you can buy at iPhone 11’s price in India

tech

Apple’s new iPhones are here and so are the good old kidney jokes. Apple seems to have learned its lesson about the pricing and has launched iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at the same price as the last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

For the iPhone XR successor, Apple has launched iPhone 11 at a lower launch price. This, however, hasn’t stopped the memes from flooding the internet. Just for the kicks, let’s check out what smart gadgets you can buy at iPhone 11’s price in India.

Total budget: Rs 64,900

OnePlus 7

Price: Rs 32,999

OnePlus 7 is one of the best affordable premium smartphones you can buy. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone has a 6.41-inch display with full HD+ resolution and in-screen fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 7 comes with dual-rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It comes with a 3,700mAh battery.

Remaining budget: Rs 31,901

Shinco 32-inch HD TV

Price: Rs 8,999

Shinco Smart LED TV SO32AS comes with 32-inch HD ready display with a 178-degree viewing angle. The smart TV runs on Android and supports OTT platforms. The TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2USB ports, 20W sound output, quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM. The product has 4.3 ratings out of 5 on Amazon India.

Remaining budget: Rs 22,902

Amazon Echo Show 5

Price: Rs 8,999

Amazon recently launched Echo Show 5 in India. It’s a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch display. The smart home speaker comes with HD camera, hands-free video calling, built-in shutter, MediaTek processor, and a 1.65-inch built-in speaker. It also supports a 3.5 mm stereo audio output for external speakers. Echo Show 5 is also Amazon’s cheapest smart speaker with display in India.

Remaining budget: Rs 13,903

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Price: Rs 3,999

Don't have a smart TV? Amazon's Fire TV stick is the easiest way you can convert any modern TV into a smart TV. Amazon Fire TV stick brings to access to all major OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioSaavn, and Hotstar to your big screen. Amazon Fire TV also supports YouTube application. The latest Fire TV stick remote comes with Alexa voice remote as well.

Remaining budget: Rs 9,904

Tile tracker

Price: Rs 2,499

Always forget where did you keep your wallet or keys? You can consider using Tile, a Bluetooth-based tracking device that allows you to locate your everyday item through an application. You can also use the device to ping your smartphone. The Tile tracking device has a range of 45 meters. The device is quite easy to use. Read Tile Bluetooth tracker review

Remaining budget: Rs 7,405

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Price: Rs 1,999

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is one of the most popular fitness bands in India. The device comes with a heart rate sensor, a 3-axis accelerometer along with other fitness-focused sensors. It’s compatible with devices with Bluetooth 4.0 and Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 or higher. Other key features of Xiaomi Mi Band 3 include 0.78 inch OLED display and 110mAh battery.

Remaining budget: Rs 5,406

Xiaomi Mi Home Security

Price: Rs 2,699

Xiaomi Mi Home Security is a portable smart home security camera. It comes with a 360-degree rotating camera module and supports Talkback. It also allows you to watch the stream at 1080p resolution on your Mi Home app. Other key features of Mi Home Security include Infrared Night Vision, motion detector, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Remaining budget Rs 2,707

Reliance Jio Fiber installation fee

Price: Rs 2,500

Reliance Jio Fiber is now available for everyone in India. Users can get a new Reliance Jio Fiber connection for Rs 2,500. The installation fee includes a security deposit of Rs 1,500 and a non-refundable installation charge of Rs 1,000. The monthly base plan for Reliance Jio Fiber starts at Rs 699.

Remaining money: Rs 207

