Apple iPhone 11 pre-order begins tomorrow: Should you consider iPhone XR instead?

tech

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:07 IST

Apple’s new iPhones will be available in India starting September 27. The 2019 iPhone lineup features iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Flipkart today announced pre-orders for the iPhone 11 series will start on September 20 on the platform.

Apple’s premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer the best of what Apple has for its customers. However, the iPhone 11 is the one to watch out for especially because of the success of its predecessor, iPhone XR. It was even launched at a cheaper price than the iPhone XR.

Apple’s affordable offering this year is the iPhone 11 with upgraded cameras, faster performance and a new design. The iPhone 11 launch also led to price cuts for existing iPhones. iPhone XR is now available at a starting price of Rs 49,990. Here’s a look at what’s different between iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, and which one should you go for.

Upgraded cameras

The camera department of iPhone 11 has received major upgrades compared to the iPhone XR. There’s a 12-megapixel selfie camera with improved smart HDR. iPhone XR has a 7-megapixel camera for selfies. Rest of the camera features remain the same between the two.

Apple has also upgraded the rear camera with dual 12-megapixel cameras. iPhone XR has a single 12-megapixel camera. Software improvements on the iPhone 11 include night mode and auto adjustments.

The various colors of newly released Apple iPhone XR are seen following the product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2018. ( REUTERS )

Faster chipset

iPhone 11 is powered by the new A13 Bionic chip with third generation Neural Engine. The older iPhone XR runs on A12 Bionic which is equipped with second-generation Neural Engine. iPhone 11 will also last 1 hour longer than the iPhone XR. iPhone 11 also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Ultra-Wideband chip for better connectivity.

More notable improvements on the iPhone 11 include IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. iPhone XR comes with IP67 certification for the same.

Other than these major differences, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR offer the same set of specifications. These include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, dual SIM support, Face ID, wireless and fast charging.

Which iPhone to go for?

At present, there’s a big difference between iPhone XR and iPhone 11 in terms of price. Those looking for an affordable premium iPhone, the iPhone XR are the best one to go for. It’s still a solid performer and offers most of the features available on iPhone 11. As for the iPhone 11 it stands as the best choice in the premium iPhone segment. Even the 256GB variant of iPhone 11 is cheaper than the base model of iPhone XS.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:03 IST