Apple iPhone 11 pre-order date in India revealed: Price, specifications, features, and more

tech

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:12 IST

Apple’s iPhone 11 series is coming to India this month. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will go on sale on India on September 27. Ahead of the official launch, Flipkart has revealed it will start taking pre-orders for the new iPhones starting September 20.

The Flipkart listing doesn’t reveal the launch offers or bundled schemes. It also doesn’t reveal the complete pricing of different iPhone 11 models. Apple is expected to partner with other retailers, Airtel and Jio for the sale of its iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 11 will be available in three versions, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED), with price starting at Rs 64,900. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold with price starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 Full Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 series is powered by A13 Bionic processor and run on iOS 13 out-of-the-box. While iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR displays.

Apple iPhone 11 has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with ultra-wide and wide-angle sensors. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro come with triple 12-megapixel sensors with ultra wide, wide, and telephoto sensors.

Apple iPhone 11 is said to deliver 10 hours of video streaming and 17 hours of video playback whereas iPhone 11 Pro delivers 11 hours of video streaming and 18 hours of video playback. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the highest 12 hours of video streaming and up to 20 hours of video playback.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 11:34 IST