Apple iPhone 11 pre-order in India is live, prices of all models revealed

tech

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:44 IST

You can pre-order Apple iPhone 11 series phones starting today. All major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall are accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple’s new phones will go on sale starting September 27.

With pre-orders getting live, prices of all Apple iPhone 11 models have been revealed. Apple iPhone 11, the iPhone XR successor, base model is priced at Rs 64,900. Other two 128GB and 256GB variants of the phone are priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro’s 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1, 13,900, and Rs 1, 31,900 respectively. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max’s three 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

Amazon India is offering Rs 6,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card and Credit/Debit EMI transactions on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Customers can also get up to Rs 7,200 off on Exchange. Flipkart is offering a similar Rs 6,000 instant discount with HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

You can get the same Rs 6,000 discount on Paytm Mall as well. Paytm also gives you the option to select Paytm First benefits as the pre-order offer.

Apple iPhone 11: Specs, features

Apple iPhone 11 series runs on A13 Bionic processor. The smartphones offer the latest iOS 13 out-of-the-box. iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display whereas iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR displays.

Apple iPhone 11 sports dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with ultra-wide and wide-angle sensors. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro feature three 12-megapixel cameras including ultra wide, wide, and telephoto sensors.

In terms of battery life, Apple claims iPhone 11 delivers 10 hours of video streaming and 17 hours of video playback. Apple iPhone 11 Pro is said to deliver 11 hours of video streaming and 18 hours of video playback. The most premium model, iPhone 11 Pro Max, is said to deliver 12 hours of video streaming and up to 20 hours of video playback.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 08:34 IST