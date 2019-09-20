Apple iPhone 11 pre-order in India opens: Check Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall offers on new phones

tech

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:08 IST

Apple’s new iPhone 11 is now up for pre-orders in India across Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall. Apple’s top-end model iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also available for pre-booking. Apple is making sure its new iPhones do commercially well as the festive season in India approaches. The company has introduced some interesting pre-order offers to bring down the prices of its new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11 series: Prices of different models

Apple iPhone 11 comes in three variants – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The three models are priced at Rs 64,900, Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,000 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Mac come in three variants as well - 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available for Rs 99,900, Rs 1, 13,900, and Rs 1, 31,900 respectively. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11: Who’s offering what

Flipkart

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI starting at Rs 10,817 per month on iPhone 11. You can get up to Rs 14,650 off on exchange. HDFC is offering Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, applicable to EMI and non-EMI transactions. On iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple is offering Rs 7,000 instant discount on purchasing the phones using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. The discount offer is available between September 20 and September 27.

Amazon India

Apple iPhone 11 is available on Amazon India at EMI options starting at Rs 3,055. You can get the phone with up to Rs 7,200 off on exchange. Just like Flipkart, you can get Rs 6,000 instant cashback on buying iPhone 11 with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. The Rs 6,000 discount offer is available on all iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. For iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models, Amazon is offering Rs 7,000 discount.

Paytm Mall

Paytm is offering Rs 6,000 instant discount using HDFC credit and debit cards. Users will have to apply promo code HDFCINSTANT6K when buying the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. For Rs 7,000 discount on iPhone 11 Pro Max, customers need to apply promo code HDFCINSTANT7K.

Paytm also has an alternative offer wherein it offers Paytm First benefits. Customers get the membership worth Rs 750 for free and benefits worth Rs 40,500. Paytm First benefits include Rs 12,000 cashback on flight ticket bookings, up to Rs 360 cashback on adding money to Paytm Wallet, free movie tickets worth Rs 1,200 on Paytm, Eros Now annual subscription worth Rs 470, 10% discount on UberGo and Uber Premium trips, SonyLiv Premium subscription worth Rs 499, and more.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 11:07 IST