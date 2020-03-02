e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 prices in India increased

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 prices in India increased

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 8 have become more expensive in India. Check out the new prices here.

tech Updated: Mar 02, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Attendees view the Apple Inc. iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphone after an event in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple unveiled new iPhones with camera enhancements and improved battery life, making incremental tweaks to lure buyers ahead of a more substantial overhaul of its handsets in 2020. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Attendees view the Apple Inc. iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphone after an event in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple unveiled new iPhones with camera enhancements and improved battery life, making incremental tweaks to lure buyers ahead of a more substantial overhaul of its handsets in 2020. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
         

Apple has increased prices of its iPhones in India following the revised import duties on smartphones as per Union Budget 2020. The company has increased the prices of its iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 8.

Apple hasn’t changed the prices of its iPhone XR and iPhone 7 smartphones which are assembled in India. The price revision also doesn’t affect iPhone 11, Apple Watch, and Macbooks.

After the price revision, Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is now selling for Rs 1, 01,200, up from Rs 99,000. The 256GB model of the phone is now available for Rs 1, 15,200, up from Rs 1, 13,900. The top-end model is now available for Rs 1,33,200, up from Rs 1,31,900.

Revised prices of Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8
Revised prices of Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8 ( Apple )

Similarly, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB and 512GB models are now selling for Rs 1,11,200 and Rs 1,43,200 respectively. These two models were previously available for Rs 1, 09,900 and Rs 1, 41,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is available for Rs 50,600. The 128 GB of the phone is available for Rs 55,600. Both variants have seen a roughly Rs 700 hike.

Apple iPhone 8 64GB and 128GB models are now available for Rs 40,500 and Rs 45,500 respectively.

tags
top news
Will hear plea for FIR but don’t expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Will hear plea for FIR but don’t expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt’s stand
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt’s stand
SC rejects Pawan Gupta’s plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
SC rejects Pawan Gupta’s plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth’s offer on CAA
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth’s offer on CAA
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAABIS Recruitment 2020Shah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech