Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 prices in India increased

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 12:00 IST

Apple has increased prices of its iPhones in India following the revised import duties on smartphones as per Union Budget 2020. The company has increased the prices of its iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 8.

Apple hasn’t changed the prices of its iPhone XR and iPhone 7 smartphones which are assembled in India. The price revision also doesn’t affect iPhone 11, Apple Watch, and Macbooks.

After the price revision, Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is now selling for Rs 1, 01,200, up from Rs 99,000. The 256GB model of the phone is now available for Rs 1, 15,200, up from Rs 1, 13,900. The top-end model is now available for Rs 1,33,200, up from Rs 1,31,900.

Revised prices of Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8 ( Apple )

Similarly, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB and 512GB models are now selling for Rs 1,11,200 and Rs 1,43,200 respectively. These two models were previously available for Rs 1, 09,900 and Rs 1, 41,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is available for Rs 50,600. The 128 GB of the phone is available for Rs 55,600. Both variants have seen a roughly Rs 700 hike.

Apple iPhone 8 64GB and 128GB models are now available for Rs 40,500 and Rs 45,500 respectively.