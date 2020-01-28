Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max barely makes it to DxOMark’s top ten selfie camera chart

tech

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the best cameras you can get in an iPhone. It also boasts one of the best phone cameras available now. But the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s selfie cameras fail to share the same ……, according to its review by DxOMark.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max barely makes it to the top ten with an overall score of 91 and just 1 point shy of Galaxy Note 9 which was launched in 2018. In terms of specifications, iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max feature a 12-megapixel ‘TrueDepth’ camera with f/2.2 aperture, Smart HDR, portrait mode, portrait lighting and 4K video recording.

DxOMark notes key improvements on iPhone 11 Pro Max’s front camera as wide-angle selfies, better focus and detailing. iPhone 11 Pro Max takes great outdoor selfies “with accurate exposure on faces, and fairly wide dynamic range ensuring well-controlled highlights and skin tones even in very bright conditions.”

iPhone 11 Pro Max features advanced bokeh and depth control in its front camera. This is a strong point for the iPhone 11 Pro Max as the blurred background really stands out in selfies, according to DxOMark. The biggest hurdle for the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s front camera compared to rivals is low-light photography. Photos turn out underexposed in low-light which make the iPhone 11 Pro Max score low with phones like Asus 6z and Galaxy S10+.

Apple made notable improvements and upgrades in the iPhone 11 Pro cameras. But iPhone 11 Pro Max still lacks in the front camera department falling behind phones which cost lesser. According to DxOMark, Huawei Nova 6 5G comes first in selfie camera followed by Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. In rear cameras, iPhone 11 Pro Max ranks fifth with an overall score of 117 which is the same as Galaxy Note 10+.