e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Apple iPhone 11 Pro night mode hailed for low-light Diwali snaps

Apple iPhone 11 Pro comes with a triple camera setup at the rear. It features a dedicated night mode which has impressed especially when it comes to low-light Diwali shots.

tech Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
iPhone 11 Pro features a triple-camera setup.
iPhone 11 Pro features a triple-camera setup.(Bloomberg)
         

When it comes to low-light Diwali photography, the Night Mode feature on iPhone 11 Pro has won professional photographers accolades in India.

According to leading photographer Amit Mehra, the Night Mode on iPhone11 Pro is definitely a leap for mobile phone photography.

“The trick to it is simple. Just hold your iPhone11 Pro steadily while taking the photograph while in night mode or in low-lighting conditions and let the iPhone 11 Pro camera do the rest. It will process the file within half a second and the result would be phenomenal,” Mehra said.

Apple has done some real engineering with camera this time, especially with the night-time photography.

The dual rear camera has a 12MP Wide six-element lens and an Ultra-Wide five element lens. The Wide sensor with 100 per cent Focus Pixels enables Night Mode, delivering significant improvements to photos captured in indoor and outdoor low-light conditions.

“I thoroughly enjoyed iPhone11 Pro Night Mode while shooting the traditional oil lamps in low-light during the Diwali celebrations. Images turned out to be crisp and sharp. In my opinion, it’s a huge jump in the photography world,” Mehra added.

According to Prashant Vishwanathan, you can add splendour to the festival of light with iPhone 11 Pro with its amazing low-light capabilities.

“When it came to low light, my preference has always been a DSLR. Now looking at the iPhone 11 Pro, I am confident to explore low-light photography with this phone,” said Vishwanathan.

This Diwali, the Night Mode will come handy to do justice to the intricate, extensive and artistic light and diya patterns, he added.

“The Night Mode gives the camera a few seconds of extra exposure, that will need you to be very steady and hold still (a message does appear on screen asking you to hold still). Exploring this has been a delight for me,” said Vishwanathan.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 15:41 IST

tags
top news
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Over 250 vehicles with casteist words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida
Over 250 vehicles with casteist words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech