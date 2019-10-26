Apple iPhone 11 Pro night mode hailed for low-light Diwali snaps

tech

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:41 IST

When it comes to low-light Diwali photography, the Night Mode feature on iPhone 11 Pro has won professional photographers accolades in India.

According to leading photographer Amit Mehra, the Night Mode on iPhone11 Pro is definitely a leap for mobile phone photography.

“The trick to it is simple. Just hold your iPhone11 Pro steadily while taking the photograph while in night mode or in low-lighting conditions and let the iPhone 11 Pro camera do the rest. It will process the file within half a second and the result would be phenomenal,” Mehra said.

Apple has done some real engineering with camera this time, especially with the night-time photography.

The dual rear camera has a 12MP Wide six-element lens and an Ultra-Wide five element lens. The Wide sensor with 100 per cent Focus Pixels enables Night Mode, delivering significant improvements to photos captured in indoor and outdoor low-light conditions.

“I thoroughly enjoyed iPhone11 Pro Night Mode while shooting the traditional oil lamps in low-light during the Diwali celebrations. Images turned out to be crisp and sharp. In my opinion, it’s a huge jump in the photography world,” Mehra added.

According to Prashant Vishwanathan, you can add splendour to the festival of light with iPhone 11 Pro with its amazing low-light capabilities.

“When it came to low light, my preference has always been a DSLR. Now looking at the iPhone 11 Pro, I am confident to explore low-light photography with this phone,” said Vishwanathan.

This Diwali, the Night Mode will come handy to do justice to the intricate, extensive and artistic light and diya patterns, he added.

“The Night Mode gives the camera a few seconds of extra exposure, that will need you to be very steady and hold still (a message does appear on screen asking you to hold still). Exploring this has been a delight for me,” said Vishwanathan.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 15:41 IST