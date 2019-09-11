Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: What’s different between the two premium iPhones

tech

Sep 11, 2019

Apple launched its latest iPhone series featuring three new iPhone models. Following last year’s lineup, there’s the ‘affordable’ iPhone 11 and the premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Pro versions of iPhone 11 come with upgrades in the camera department, new design and minor improvements. In terms of pricing, iPhone 11 Pro starts at the same launch price of Rs 99,900 as last year’s iPhone XS. At present, iPhone XS is available in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900.

We take a look at the differences between iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS and see how much Apple has improved in a year.

Design, display

Apple’s latest iPhones surely standout in the crowd with its square shaped camera modules. On the iPhone 11 Pro, there are three cameras stacked on a square panel. iPhone 11 Pro still flaunts a glass body but with a matte finish. In comparison, iPhone XS’s glass body has a more glossy finish. The cameras are also placed vertically on the corner.

The notch is still intact and with the same 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display. iPhone XS also has a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display. This time Apple has launched a new midnight green and gold colours for the iPhone 11 Pro. It also comes in space grey and silver.

An attendee displays the Apple Inc. iPhone XS smartphone during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. ( Bloomberg )

Performance

iPhone 11 Pro is powered by the new A13 Bionic chip which comes with faster machine learning and low-power design. Powering the iPhone XS is the A12 Bionic chip. Apple also says the iPhone 11 Pro’s battery will last up to four hours longer than the iPhone XS. In comparison, the battery on iPhone XS was improved up only 30 minutes.

Water resistance on iPhone 11 Pro has also been increased by 4m for up to 30 minutes. The iPhone XS is water resistant up to 2m for 30 minutes.

Camera

Camera is the biggest upgrade the new generation iPhones have received. On the iPhone 11 Pro, there’s a triple camera setup featuring 12-megapixel ultra wide, wide angle and telephoto lens. Apple has also added night mode and AI-based auto adjustments on the iPhone 11 Pro. The front camera has also been bumped to 12-megapixel with wide angle in landscape mode.

iPhone XS sports a dual-camera setup with 12-megapixel wide angle and telephoto lens. For selfies, it houses a 7-megapixel camera with ‘Portrait Lighting’, Full HD video recording and depth control.

Summing up,

The upgrades are pretty clear between the two iPhones. With the new iPhone 11 Pro you get an extra camera lens along with advanced features, new design, faster chipset and battery as well. The iPhone XS is still a solid performer even though a year old. The iPhone 11 Pro appears to be a better deal though especially with all the camera goodness and if the weird camera bump doesn’t bother you.

Sep 11, 2019