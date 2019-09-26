Apple iPhone 11 series goes on sale tomorrow: Here are the best deals and offers

tech

Apple’s new iPhone 11 series will finally go on sale in India tomorrow. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be up for sale through multiple online channels and authorized resellers. Ahead of the launch, the pre-orders for iPhone 11 series went live on Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall.

All three iPhones will available in three storage variants each. iPhone 11 will be available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage priced at Rs 64,900, Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,000 respectively. iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is priced at Rs 99,900, the 256GB variant at Rs 1,13,900 and 512GB variant at Rs 1,31,900. iPhone 11 Pro also comes with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants priced at Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

There are some launch offers available for the iPhone 11 series on Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall. Here’s a look at these deals and offers.

Flipkart

On Flipkart, iPhone 11 buyers can get no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 10,817 per month. Exchange offers up to Rs 14,650 are available for iPhone 11 as well. HDFC Bank customers can get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11. As for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, HDFC Bank customers will get Rs 7,000 instant discount.

Amazon India

On Amazon India, the HDFC Bank Rs 6,000 discount is applicable to iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a higher discount of Rs 7,000 for HDFC customers. There are EMI options starting at Rs 3,055 for iPhone 11 and exchange offers up to Rs 7,200 off.

Paytm Mall

The same HDFC Bank offers apply to iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Paytm. But to avail these offers on Paytm, users need to add HDFCINSTANT6K promo code for iPhone 11 and HDFCINSTANT7K for iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 11 buyers can also get an alternative offer of Paytm First benefits. These benefits include Rs 12,000 cashback on flight ticket bookings, up to Rs 360 cashback on Paytm Wallet, free movie tickets worth Rs 1,200, Eros Now annual subscription, 10% discount on Uber Go and Premium trips, SonyLiv Premium subscription.

