Apple iPhone 11 series launch soon: Full specifications, features, and everything else expected

tech

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:38 IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday will take the stage at the iconic Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California to launch the latest smartphones, dubbed as iPhone 11. The launch comes at a time when Apple is looking to transition from a hardware company into a services one. iPhones, however, still hold a big part of Apple’s revenues. The Apple 11 series is expected to help Apple’s revived fortunes in emerging markets such as India.

Apple will continue with the tradition of launching three smartphones this year as well. There will be at least OLED models, dubbed as iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The third, touted as the cheaper iPhone, will be launched as iPhone 11. This is not the official names of the new iPhones as some reports suggest Apple’s new phones will be called, iPhone 11R, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple iPhone 11R aka iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone XR successor is rumoured to come with a 6.1-inch LCD screen without 3D Touch support. Apple iPhone 11R or iPhone 11 will run on the latest iOS 13 operating system and will be powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. According to a recent benchmark listing, Apple iPhone XR successor will come with 3,834MB RAM, higher than 3GB RAM on the current model. Other expected specifications of Apple iPhone 11R include up to 512GB storage and 3,110mAh battery. The biggest upgrade is likely to come in the camera department as the company is likely to introduce dual rear sensors with optical zoom support. Apple iPhone XR comes with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with 5x digital zoom.

This is the new iPhones, if case makers are right about Apple logo placement.



If you think that this looks wrong, trust me, this is just a matter of habit. pic.twitter.com/5ekqZWfsox — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) August 29, 2019

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Just like Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the next generation iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro are likely to share most of the specifications. Both the phones will run on iOS 13 operating system out-of-the-box and powered by A13 Bionic chipset. According to reports, the iPhone 11 Pro will have a smaller 5.8-inch OLED display and come with up to 512GB storage and a 3,190mAh battery. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a bigger 6.5-inch OLED display and a higher 3,500mAh battery. The two phones will share a common set of camera configuration – triple 12-megapixel sensors including a wide-angle sensor. The sensors will be packed in a unique square camera module on the back.

ALSO READ: 5 biggest upgrades coming with Apple iPhone 11 series

Apple iPhone 11: Price and availability

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 11 at the same price as the predecessor iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS models. According to a recent leak, the LCD model will be priced at $749 (Rs 53,700 approximately) while the OLED models will be priced at $999 (Rs 71,000 approximately) respectively.

What else to expect

Apple may also introduce new Apple Watch Series models. According to a recent report, Apple will introduce two new premium ceramic, titanium models of its smartwatch. The latest wearable from Apple will also come with the sleep tracking feature. Some reports suggest the new models and features could debut with a new Apple Watch Series 5.

ALSO READ: Top four new features you may get with the new iPhones

Apple iPhone 11: When, how to watch the Livestream

Apple’s special event will take place on September 10. The event is scheduled to start at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). For the first time, Apple will be live streaming its iPhone launch event on YouTube. You can also set an alert for the Livestream.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 11:37 IST