Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max launched: Check price, specs, features

Sep 10, 2019

The much-anticipated, yearly-refresh to the most important smartphone lineup on the planet has arrived: The iPhone 11 is official. The Cupertino-headquartered firm today unveiled new smartphones -- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max -- at its Special Event in Cupertino, California. The three smartphones, upgrades over the last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, will ship with the iOS 13, the latest mobile operating system from Apple, faster and more capable processor and perhaps more importantly, much-improved camera capabilities.

Apple’s latest lineup retains most of the look and feel but come with some glaring changes. The square camera module on the back panel on the iPhone 11 Pro model is a major design change in the iPhone’s evolution. The module is there to accommodate an additional camera sensor. It needs to be pointed out, however, that many Android smartphone vendors have offered three or more cameras and managed to cram them up in a slimmer vertical stack. Interestingly enough, Google Pixel 4, the upcoming Android smartphone from Google, is also confirmed to have the controversial camera module on the back.

Other than the camera module, Apple’s iPhone 11 series has refined front and overall form factor.

Apple iPhone 11 Full Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display. The smartphone runs on iOS 13 and is powered by an upgraded A13 Bionic processor. It also has spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support. The iPhone XR successor offers dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, upgrade over single rear sensor on the older model. The secondary sensor is an ultra-wide angle. The camera also comes with a dedicated Night Mode. The camera is also capable of shooting 4K videos. Apple claims iPhone 11 has higher battery life than the iPhone XR. The smartphone also comes with Wi-Fi 6 standard and enhanced FaceID. Apple iPhone 11 price starts at $699 (Rs 50,244).

Kaiann Drance presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California. ( REUTERS )

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max also run on iOS 13 and are powered by the latest A13 Bionic processor. Apple iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch OLED display whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch OLED display. Both the smartphones offer Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.The two smartphones also come with triple rear cameras. The third sensor is a 12-megapixel wide-angel sensor. The setup also includes 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and 12-megapixel ultra-wide angel sensor.

No 5G

Conspicuously missing from the current the features set of new iPhone is 5G. A handful of smartphones in recent quarters have launched with support for 5G, but Apple is known to not jump the gun on futuristic technologies that are not ready. You see, first of all, most telecom operators are currently not offering 5G, rendering support of such technology on your phone useless. But also, supporting 5G would have meant a significant dent on the battery life of iPhones. And it is clear that Apple believes that time is not right for 5G yet.

