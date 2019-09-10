Apple iPhone 11 smartphones could skip these two most-awaited features

tech

Reverse wireless charging and Apple Pencil support were the two most awaited features on Apple’s iPhone 11 series. Ahead of the official launch, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple iPhone 11 smartphones won’t have either of these two features. He also turned down reports of Apple embracing USB Type-C with the new smartphones.

On ‘reverse wireless charging’, Kuo said the company may ditch the technology as “charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements.” It is worth noting that bilateral wireless charging is already available on select Samsung and Huawei handsets. The technology enables users to charge other compatible devices to be wirelessly charged by keeping the device on the back panel. ALSO READ: iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max prices leaked

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in a report earlier this year had claimed Apple’s reverse wireless charging could allow users to charge their AirPods through the back panel. Gurman in his latest tweet said that Apple had been facing difficulties with the technology. He also highlighted Apple’s failure to deliver wireless charging pad, AirPower.

Have heard as well Apple has been having some issues with the reverse wireless charging for AirPods/Watch on back of the new high-end iPhones, despite it being planned. This is a feature Samsung has had for months and would be Apple’s second miss on charging (AirPower) if true. https://t.co/CcRsjiwFqc — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2019

Apple analyst Kuo, however, confirmed that the OLED iPhones, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays and be bundled with a faster charger in the box. The iPhone 11 is likely to come with an 18W charger.

Other key predictions by Kuo include an unchanged notch design, new colour options, and ultra-wide band technology for better indoor mapping.

