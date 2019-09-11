Apple iPhone 11 to new iPad: 5 biggest announcements from Apple Event 2019

tech

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:54 IST

Apple’s biggest event of the year just concluded. The iPhone maker launched a host of new products including updates on its services. The highlight of the event was the new iPhone series featuring iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple also launched two more products – the 7th generation iPad and Watch Series 5. Pricing and availability details of Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ were also announced at the event.

We take a look at the five major announcements from Apple’s event.

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 11 succeeds the iPhone XR with dual rear cameras, new glass design and faster A13 Bionic chip. It also has an upgraded 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with Haptic Touch. iPhone 11 will be available starting at Rs 64,900 in India from September 20. It will come in three storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a triple-camera setup of 12-megapixl wide angle lens, telephoto lens and ultra wide angle lens. iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch OLED display while the iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch display. The iPhone 11 Pro series comes in a glass body with matte finish and stainless steel band.

iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the base model (64GB) in India. It will also be available in two more variants of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 comes with an ‘Always On’ display which shows the time and watch face. It is also equipped with a compass for more precise navigation. The Watch Series 5 promises all-day 18-hour battery life, comes with new safety features like fall detection and emergency SOS. It will be available in two models with GPS priced at $399 and $499 for the cellular variant.

Apple Watch Series 5 comes in three finishes of aluminium and stainless steel. There’s also the Nike edition of Watch Series 5 and Hermes as well.

Stan Ng presents the new Apple Watch at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. ( REUTERS )

7th gen iPad

Apple’s latest 7th generation iPad comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display. It is powered by the A10 fusion chip and promises up to 10 hours of battery life. The new iPad is iPad OS ready which offers a new UI, multi-tasking features, video editing tools and more. The 7th gen iPad is priced at $329 and it will be available by the end of this month in the US. It comes in three finishes of silver, space grey and gold and two storage variants of 32GB and 128GB.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade gaming subscription service for iPhones, iPads, Mac and Apple TV will launch on September 19 in 115 countries. Apple Arcade will launch with 100 new games and more will be added every month. Apple also demonstrated new games coming to Apple Arcade like Konami’s Frogger, Capcom’s Shensekai and Annapurna Interactive’s Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Apple Arcade will roll out in India starting September 19 at Rs 99 per month with one month trial.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ also gets a launch date of November 1 in over 100 countries. In India, Apple TV+ will be available at Rs 99 per month with seven days trial. Apple TV+ will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, Mac and other platforms through the Apple TV app. Exclusive originals like ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘See’, and ‘For All Mankind’ will be available on Apple TV+.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 08:29 IST