Apple iPhone 11 to surprise you with a ‘completely different’ design, claims leakster

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:09 IST

Apple’s new iPhones are coming soon. Each iPhone launch is preceded by a spate of leaks and rumours. The Apple iPhone 11 series is no different. So far, we’ve come across a number of renders that hint at some minor design changes, the square module being the most significant one. Rest of the design has looked pretty much as the last year’s iPhone XR and XS phones. Eldar Murtazin, a veteran industry insider, however believes Apple may still surprise with the iPhone 11 design.

In a tweet earlier this week, Murtazin said the new iPhones are ‘completely different’ than the ones have leaked so far. “They took the glass as in the Moto Z4, it looks pretty interesting. Oh, and there will be a couple more surprises in the design, outwardly different than the current ones,” he said in the tweet (translated).

Murtazin’s predictions have been quite accurate in the past which makes his latest comment pretty interesting. Just last week, an Apple iPhone 11 hands-on video gave a closer look at the upcoming smartphone. The video, however, showed the phone hasn’t changed much from the last generation. The square camera module more or less seems to be a definite feature on the new smartphones.

According to reports, Apple iPhone 11 will offer A13 Bionic chip and improved FaceID. Apple will launch at least two OLED models and one LCD model, likely to be the iPhone XR. The rear camera on Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is rumoured to come with an additional third sensor to bring ultra-wide angle support and improved video shooting capabilities. The iPhone XR successor will also get an upgrade with a better optical zoom feature.

The Apple iPhone 11 series is scheduled to launch on September 10 at the company’s Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park headquarters, Cupertino, California. Apart from new iPhones, Apple may also launch a new Apple Watch and Macbook series.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 15:49 IST