Apple iPhone 11 to use same OLED display as Galaxy S10, Note 10

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:56 IST

Apple iPhone 11 will reportedly come with the same OLED displays used for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

The move is likely to assist Samsung Display in a number of ways, including reducing the list of suppliers it uses to acquire materials, and buying more from a smaller supplier pool, Apple Insider reported on Thursday.

Ever since the Cupertino-based company introduced OLED displays in the iPhone, it has used Samsung panels, but this could be the first time it uses the same panels found in Samsung’s own phones.

The displays on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus have higher pixel density at 550ppi and 522ppi, respectively. The iPhone XS and XS Max, on the other hand, have 458ppi each. The new displays might affect the iPhones’ screen resolution.

The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year -- the D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS, and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR.

According to the report, the new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera setup at the back and all three sensors will be placed similarly.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested earlier that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 16:41 IST