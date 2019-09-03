Apple iPhone 11: Top four new features you may get with the new smartphones

tech

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:23 IST

We’re exactly seven days away from Apple’s next big product launch. The company will showcase its new iPhone 11 family at its Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. Ahead of the official launch event, most of the key features and specifications upgrade have already emerged online. Let’s take a look at the top four new features that are expected to arrive with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Wide-angle camera

Huawei, Google, and several other Android players have stepped up with their camera game since the launch of iPhone XR and iPhone XS phones. For instance, 48-megapixel and 64-megapixel cameras have now come down to mid-range smartphones. Apple hasn’t ever gone into the megapixel game but the leaks suggest an important hardware camera upgrade. According to reports, Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with the triple rear camera setup. The third sensor will bring wide-angle support. Apple iPhone 11 will also bring optimisations for video shooting among other improvements. The iPhone XR successor will also get an additional camera on the back.

Faster Face ID

Apple is working to make its Face ID faster and better with iPhone 11 series. According to reports, Face ID will be more efficient in the low light setting. The company may also include multi-angle sensors to make it easier for users to unlock the phone from non-horizontal angles. The feature appears to be similar to Google Pixel 4. Google has confirmed Pixel 4 users can unlock their phones even when the device is held upside down.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro already offers reverse wireless charging ( Huawei )

Reverse wireless charging

Wireless charging technology has been around for years. Brands such as Samsung and Huawei are experimenting with a new reverse wireless charging technology which allows the phone to turn into a charging pad. Samsung offers the feature on its premium Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones. Huawei introduced the feature with Mate 20. Apple is also expected to join the bandwagon with the iPhone 11 series. According to reports, Apple users could charge their AirPods (via the box) with their iPhone 11 phones.

Apple Pencil support

Apple may finally add support for Apple Pencil on its premium iPhone 11 models. According to a Forbes report, smartphone case makers have already begun preparing for the change. Most of the cases for iPhone 11 Pro reveal a dedicated Apple Pencil holder on the back. A report from Citi Research earlier this year also predicted support for a stylus in Apple’s 2019 iPhones. Currently, Apple Pencil is only compatible with the company’s iPads.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 15:21 IST