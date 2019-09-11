Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: New model arrives at cheaper launch price than the predecessor

tech

Apple iPhone 11 is here. The latest smartphone debuted at Apple’s Special Event alongside iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The latest smartphone comes with a range of improvements over the predecessor including a new processor, more cameras, and new colour variants. Interestingly enough, Apple iPhone 11 launch price is much lower than the iPhone XR’s.

Apple iPhone 11 will be available in three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The price starts at Rs 64,900. It may be recalled Apple had launched iPhone XR last year for Rs 76,900. The 2018 model is currently available online at a much lower price of Rs 55,000 approximately. Apple iPhone 11 will be available in India starting September 27.

Display and design

Apple iPhone 11 is identical to iPhone XR in terms of design. Both measure 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm and weigh around 194 grams. The front has the same 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display along with glass and aluminum design. The back panel, however, looks quite different, thanks to a square camera module on the new model.

Camera

Apple iPhone 11 comes with dual 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras with f/2.4 aperture and f/1.8 aperture respectively. Along with an additional hardware sensor, Apple iPhone 11 also offers a dedicated Night Mode and Auto Adjustments feature. It has 2x optical zoom along with Portrait Mode with six effects. For selfies, Apple iPhone 11 offers a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera along with an improved HDR for photos.

Apple iPhone XR comes with a single 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone misses out on the new Night Mode and Auto Adjustments features. It also doesn’t have an optical zoom, and three Portrait Lighting effects. For selfies, Apple iPhone XR has a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

Performance and other upgrades

Apple claims iPhone 11 delivers 1 hour longer battery life than iPhone XR. The latest smartphone also comes with Wi-Fi 6 standard and Ultra-Wideband chip for better connectivity. These two features aren’t available on iPhone XR.

While Apple iPhone XR runs on A12 Bionic chip with second generation neural engine, the latest iPhone 11 runs on A13 Bionic chip with third generation Neural Engine. Apple iPhone 11 comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance whereas iPhone XR has a generation older certification for the same.

Apple iPhone 11 comes in three storage models, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Apple offers only two storage models, 64GB and 128GB.

