Apple iPhone 12 could be completely portless

Apple is rumoured to do away with the ports in its future iPhones.

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:24 IST
HT Correspondent
No ports on iPhone 12?
No ports on iPhone 12?(Apple)
         

Will iPhone 12 be portless? Rumours of Apple ditching the port altogether have surface again. Tech analyst Jon Prosser, who has now a decent record of predicting Apple announcements, said that the iPhone 12 will not have USB Type-C port and will go completely portless.

“I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this, but no — there’s absolutely not USB-C in iPhone 12. Apple will go portless before they go USB-C,” he sad in tweet.

This is not the first time we’re hearing that Apple will ditching the port altogether. The company has already removed 3.5mm headphone jack on its smartphones. Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted the company will do away with the ports in 2021 models. He said that a portless iPhone will allow the company to fit a bigger battery as well as improve elements such as water resistance.

 

That said, Apple has been changing the charging language for quite some time. First it introduced wireless charging and added support for accessories like AirPods Pro. With iPhone 11, Apple introduced USB Type-C to Lightning connector.

Apple is also working on AirPower. The rare cancelled Apple product is likely to finally debut later this year. Prosser in one of his old tweets had said that renewed interest in AirPower will help Apple push portless iPhones.

