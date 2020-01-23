e-paper
Home / Tech / Apple iPhone 12 could come in a navy-blue colour variant

Apple iPhone 12 could come in a navy-blue colour variant

iPhone 12 could get a Navy Blue colour variant, which could replace iPhone 11 Pro’s Midnight Green colour variant.

tech Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
iPhone 12 is expected to come with up to 6GB of RAM.
Apple iPhone 12 has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have already detailed some of the hardware specifications, such as the screen size, processor and RAM capacity, that are expected to be available in the iPhone 12 series smartphones. Now, a new report gives us details about the colour variants that we are likely to see in the upcoming iPhone series.

According to XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, the iPhone 12 series smartphones could be available in a new Navy Blue colour variant, which could replace iPhone 11 Pro’s Midnight Green colour variant. YouTube channel EverythingApplePro incorporated these details into a video and the results are stunning.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is expected to get a triple rear camera setup.
The video shows the Navy Blue coloured iPhone 12 in frosted glass finish and aluminium casing. There is a triple camera setup at the back that is housed inside a similar coloured square-shaped camera bump. On the left, there are volume rockers and the mute button and on the right side, there is a button to turn the device on. Overall, the design is quite similar to what we have seen in last year’s iPhone 11 Pro.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that we have been hearing about the iPhone 12. Reports hint that Apple could launch iPhones with 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes and 6.1-inch screen sizes. The 2020 iPhones will be powered by the company’s A14 chipset and get upto 6GB RAM. For comparison, the iPhone 11 series sports 4GB of RAM.

While the 5.4-inch and the lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone models are tipped to get a dual rear camera setup with 4GB of RAM, the other 6.1-inch iPhone and the 6.7-inch iPhone will get 6GB of RAM and come with a triple rear camera setup.

Additionally, Apple is also expected to launch a 5G-enabled iPhone this year, which will be available in five markets across the globe including the US, Canada, the UK, Japan and South Korea.

