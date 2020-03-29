Apple iPhone 12 could come with LiDAR sensors

tech

Apple, for past couple of years, has been focussing tremendously on boosting its Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) capabilities. Earlier this month, the company launched a new iPad Pro with LiDAR ( short form for Light Detection and Ranging) sensors. Now word is that Apple is planning to use similar technology in its next generation iPhone, that is the iPhone 12 series.

According to a report by 9To5 Mac (via Beebom), Apple is planning to include LiDAR sensors in the iPhone 12 series smartphones, which in turn would boost the phone’s AR capabilities.

The company, as per the report, iOS 14 code contains evidence of a new app, called Gobi, which focusses on AR capabilities and harnesses the power of LiDAR sensors. Gobi will allow users to map their environment in way that would enable them to view more information about products around them. This will result in the more real-world usage of AR technology, which so far has been mostly restricted to the gaming world.

The report further states that Apple is the app with Starbucks and it is possible that the company will release a software development kit or an API integration that would enable third-party apps to integrate this feature in their apps. However, it remains uncertain if it would give the API for free or charge some royalties.

Separately, reports are hinting that Apple could postpone the launch of its 5G iPhone owing to ongoing lockdown. The company, as per several reports in the past, was expected to launch a 5G-enabled iPhone in 2020. However, owing the COVID1-19 outbreak and the lockdown, the company is considering postponing the launch to late 2020 or even till 2021.