Apple iPhone 12 could feature a notch-less display

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:49 IST

The iPhone 12 launch is still months away but leaks and rumours appear every now and then. The latest report suggests that Apple will do away with the notch on the iPhone 12.

Apple’s 2020 iPhones have been rumoured to have a refreshed design so the iPhone 12 series might actually come with a notch-less display. The iPhone 12’s latest prediction comes not from an Apple analyst or notable leakster, but surprisingly from Meizu’s former president Li Nan. He said that Apple has been working on removing the notched display ever since the iPhone X launch.

Apple introduced the notch on the iPhone X and has since then used it for two more iPhone generations. There are reports however which suggest Apple will stick to the same design for the iPhone 12 but opt for bigger screens. iPhone 12 series will feature displays sized between 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch.

Another first on the iPhone 12 will be support for 5G. All iPhone 12 models are said to have 5G support. Apple will also go big on camera for the iPhone 12 series, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will feature a 7p lens and a bigger 1/1.9-inch sensor. There’s also a possible 6.1-inch iPhone 12 which will house a ½.6-inch 7p lens. Both the iPhone 12 models will feature a triple camera setup. The iPhone 12 base model with a 5.7-inch screen will offer dual rear cameras.

Apple’s iPhone 12 launch will most likely take place in September. There’s also a low-cost iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 in the works which will launch soon.