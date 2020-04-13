Apple iPhone 12 could get an iPad Pro-like design

tech

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models this fall. Apart from sporting 5G connectivity, the iPhone 12 series smartphones are expected to come with a smaller notch and a smarter camera. Now, a new report says that the iPhone 12 series will feature a design that is similar to the iPad Pro that was launched in 2018.

According to a Bloomberg report, at least two of the top end models in the iPhone 12 series would come with an-iPad Pro-like design. This means that the top-end iPhone 12 models that will succeed the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with “flat stainless steel edges” with “more sharply rounded corners”. The new iPhone models will also feature a flat screen instead of sporting the sloping edges that is present in the current models.

The report also states that the top two iPhone 12 models will come with a triple rear camera setup and 3D LIDAR sensors. This report is in line with a previous report by 9To5 Mac, which stated that the iPhone 12 series will come with LIDAR sensors that will boost the phone’s AR capabilities. The highest iPhone12 model will also come with a display that is slightly bigger than that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The lower two, iPhone 12 models, on the other hand, will continue sporting a dual-rear camera setup.

Separately, Apple is expected to overhaul the design of the iPhones this year. Reports in the past have stated that the company could ditch the notch and the FaceID this year to opt for an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the latest Bloomberg report states the company would be reducing the size of the notch in its iPhones this year. That said, all these details should be taken with a pinch of salt as the company hasn’t confirmed anything yet. We will know more about the iPhone 12 series when it is launched in fall this year.