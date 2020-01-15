e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Tech / Apple iPhone 12 high-end models to feature 6GB of RAM

Apple iPhone 12 high-end models to feature 6GB of RAM

Apple iPhone 12 high-end models will be available with 6GB of RAM while the low-end ones will pack 4GB of RAM.

tech Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A woman holds an iPhone 11 Pro Max while giving a live broadcast after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Beijing, China, September 20, 2019.
A woman holds an iPhone 11 Pro Max while giving a live broadcast after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Beijing, China, September 20, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Apple’s 2020 iPhone launch is still months away but predictions are already in on what to expect. A fresh one by UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah details the camera features and RAM variants for all the iPhone 12 models.

According to the research note (via MacRumours), Apple will launch four new iPhones of 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch and two 6.1-inch screen sizes. All four iPhones are also said to feature OLED displays. This would be a change considering Apple has been shipping the ‘affordable’ iPhone XR and iPhone 11 with LCD displays.

The analysts also revealed camera and RAM details for all the four iPhones. The 5.4-inch iPhone will have a dual-camera setup with 4GB of RAM. The lower end 6-inch iPhone will also feature dual rear cameras and 4GB of RAM. As for the high-end 6-inch iPhone, this one will house a triple rear camera setup with 3D sensing and pack 6GB of RAM. The 6.7-inch iPhone will also have the same cameras and RAM.

The latest predictions on the 2020 iPhone lineup are in line with what has been said by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Barclays’ as well. Kuo had also recently said that Apple’s 2020 iPhones with 5G will be commercially available this fall. The 5G iPhones will be available in five markets including the UK, the US, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

Apple’s three main flagship models are said to come with 5G support. The company will launch 4G variants of the iPhones as well. Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 dubbed ‘iPhone 9’ earlier in the first half this year. iPhone 9 is expected to come with iPhone 11’s hardware but with a dated design like the iPhone 8 along with Touch ID.

tags
top news
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Jasprit Bumrah’s yorkers, bouncers surprise David Warner
Jasprit Bumrah’s yorkers, bouncers surprise David Warner
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech